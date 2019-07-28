TODAYNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 10Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Late Model Season ChampionshipBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day/Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 4Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, AUG. 9Fun Night/High School Points 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, AUG. 10Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 11Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 11NHRA Summit ET
Bracket Series Race 12Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Season ChampionshipsBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
