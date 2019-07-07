THURSDAY Winneshiek County Fair Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY
Fun Night, High School Points 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JULY 14
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters Qualifying
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Night of Fire
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Stacy Swanson Memorial
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
IMCA Deery Brothers Late Model Series
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Fun Night, High School Points 5
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 9
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JULY 28
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 10
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Late Model Season Championship
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.