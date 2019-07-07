Auto racing clip art

THURSDAY Winneshiek County Fair Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY

Fun Night, High School Points 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JULY 14

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters Qualifying

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Night of Fire

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Stacy Swanson Memorial

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

IMCA Deery Brothers Late Model Series

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Fun Night, High School Points 5

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 9

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JULY 28

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 10

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Late Model Season Championship

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

