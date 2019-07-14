TODAYNHRA Summit ET
Bracket Series Race 8Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYFun Night, Elite 32
Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters QualifyingCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SATURDAY, JULY 20Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Night of FireCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
IndyCar Iowa Corn 300Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SUNDAY, JULY 21Stacy Swanson MemorialBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24IMCA Deery Brothers
Late Model SeriesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
FRIDAY, JULY 26Fun Night, High School Points 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SATURDAY, JULY 27Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
NHRA Summit ET
Bracket Series Race 9Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JULY 28
NHRA Summit ET
Bracket Series Race 10
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Late Model Season Championship
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.