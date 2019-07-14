Auto racing clip art

TODAYNHRA Summit ET

Bracket Series Race 8Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYFun Night, Elite 32

Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters QualifyingCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAY, JULY 20Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Night of FireCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

IndyCar Iowa Corn 300Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SUNDAY, JULY 21Stacy Swanson MemorialBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24IMCA Deery Brothers

Late Model SeriesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

FRIDAY, JULY 26Fun Night, High School Points 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAY, JULY 27Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

NHRA Summit ET

Bracket Series Race 9Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JULY 28

NHRA Summit ET

Bracket Series Race 10

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Late Model Season Championship

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments