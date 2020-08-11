You have permission to edit this article.
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament

  • Updated
MLS Orlando City Minnesota United Soccer

Orlando City forward Nani celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, in Kissimmee, Fla.

 John Raoux

Major League Soccer said Saturday it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up.

The league's 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12. Dallas and Nashville are playing three additional games after withdrawing from the league's tournament because of positive COVID-19 cases.

A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights to travel.

MLS suspended the season on March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each.

The league has been playing the monthlong MLS is Back tournament without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. The championship match is set for Tuesday between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.

The group stage matches at the World Cup-style tournament counted toward the regular season.

