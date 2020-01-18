LSU title parade draws massive crowds

LSU safety Jacoby Stevens, of Nashville, said he'd always dreamed of playing for the Tigers.

“I've always dreamed of making plays and bringing a trophy back here,” he said in an interview from the stage. “Walking in here man, I’m like a little kid from Nashville and would dream of stuff like that. I've had to fight back tears seeing all the people celebrating us, and the crazy thing is, we did this for ya'll. We're celebrating ya'll.”

LSU's most recent national championship was its fourth, but this season has been widely viewed as the best in program history. LSU finished 15-0 with seven victories over teams ranked in the top 10 at the time the games were played. The regular season was highlighted by a thrilling 46-41 triumph at Alabama which ended LSU's eight-game losing streak in the series and secured the Tigers' place atop the SEC West.

LSU followed its 12-0 regular season with lopsided victories over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship, Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal and Clemson in the final.