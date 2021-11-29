Dan Gable Donnybrook tournament to be televised

The 2021 edition of the Iowa prep wrestling season is just getting underway, but there’s already a big tournament to get excited about this week.

The inaugural Dan Gable Donnybrook wrestling tournament is slated to be held this Friday and Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. More than 400 prep wrestlers from across the Midwest are set to take part.

“This tournament brings the best of the best to compete for the gold at the Xtream Arena,” said Luke Eustice, director of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

Though not a team tournament, the wrestlers are composed of student-athletes from over 30 teams. Competitors hail from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and more. Many involved in this weekend’s activities are nationally ranked.

Friday’s slate will begin at noon as the schedule is broken into four sessions. Session five will take place Saturday evening, concluding the weekend’s events. Mediacom will be broadcasting all 14 class championships live beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Complete replay coverage will air on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. on MC22.

For those without Mediacom, IAwrestle’s channel Rokin will stream every match. There’s a $9.99 fee for Rokin. The Finals simulcast will be on IAwrestle or MC22.net or can be watched on cable TV #822, #722, or #22. MC22 is included in all Mediacom television lineups including Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and other states. Additional TV details can be found at MC22.net while more information about the tournament can be found at DonnybrookWrestling.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0