WATERLOO — Kevin Cruz is a boxer who has waited more than a decade to get an opportunity to compete professionally in the fight capital of the world.
The driven 27-year-old is looking to put Waterloo on his sport’s map Saturday when he steps into the 5,200-seat Park Theater venue at Park MGM on the Las Vegas strip. Cruz will be competing in a lightweight bout on the undercard of Ryota Murata’s WBA middleweight title defense against Rob Brant on ESPN Plus.
Cruz (8-0 with five knockouts) is part of a series of fights that will begin at 6 p.m. He’ll take on 19-year-old Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno of Allentown, Penn., who has opened his professional career 9-0 with nine knockouts and was signed by major promoter Top Rank at age 17.
“I thank the good Lord up above because every fighter’s dream is to fight in Vegas,” Cruz said. “I’m grateful that I’m finally getting this opportunity.”
Cruz has traveled a long road to reach this point in his career. He’s the middle of Jose and Maria Cruz’s three children within a family that moved from Puerto Rico and settled in Hampton after Jose opened multiple Spanish-speaking churches in the state.
The minister decided to introduce his son to boxing after Kevin began to find trouble in middle school. For seven years, Kevin ended up taking the hour-long trip from Hampton to train two hours nightly at the Cedar Valley Boxing Club in Waterloo where he found his passion.
“He was doing a lot of street fighting so I decided to bring it into the boxing club to try and discipline him,” Jose Cruz recalls. “After that, everything worked fine. His grades went up and he started disciplining himself and he was taking it serious.”
Kevin Cruz eventually moved to Waterloo and started work as a welder, waking up at 6 a.m. and training at the boxing club for another two to three hours after his shift ended.
While also supporting his children, Pierce and Jacy, Cruz compiled a successful amateur boxing record. He lost just seven of 93 fights with five of those setbacks coming at national Golden Gloves competitions. The five-time Iowa Golden Gloves champion also won a 2009 Ringside World Championship in Kansas City.
Cruz didn’t start boxing professionally until three years ago. His career has picked up steam within the past year.
In July, Cruz’s big break came against 10-2 Deonte Wilson in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Cruz got his eye split open from a head butt in the first round, and fought back.
“The ref wanted to stop the fight,” he recalls. “We told the ref, just give us one more round. That round came and I found an opening. I caught him, knocked him out and that opened these doors right now in Vegas.”
In Cruz’s corner Saturday will be Cedar Valley Boxing Club coaches Steven Rice and Greg Boyer along with Cesar Bravo, who opened Los Bravo’s Boxing Gym across from Union Missionary Baptist Church on Waterloo’s east side six months ago.
“We’ve been best friends since we were 15 and we’ve been talking about this since day one,” said Bravo, a former boxer who met Cruz at the Cedar Valley Boxing Club. “I can’t believe it’s happening. I’m so grateful and happy for him. Waterloo should understand that this man has really put in work and really is chasing a dream.”
Cruz has split his training time between the two Waterloo gyms.
“Cesar got an option to open this gym here and he jumped on it,” Cruz said. “He’s doing great things for the community. He goes out of his way to pick up kids and brings them there, and he doesn’t charge them anything. I bounce back from Cedar Valley to Los Bravo’s. They get along, so it’s mutual respect.”
Crediting his faith, family and friends for their support, Cruz is grateful to be in position to take another step forward.
“I worked hard to get the results I’ve gotten and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon,” Cruz said. “It’s going to be a good fight, a war, but at the end of the day I’m going to come out victorious and it’s going to open up a lot of doors.”
No matter the outcome, boxing has already given Cruz so much.
“We’re all put on this planet for a purpose,” Cruz said. “No one is here for no reason. What kind of effort you put into life is what you get in the end. Fortunately, thanks to my dad, I fell in love with boxing and it’s changed my life around. It straightened me up, it really did, and I’m grateful for it.”
