Problem Gambling Severity Index

1. How often have you bet more than you could afford to lose?

2. How often have you needed to gamble with larger amounts of money to get the same feeling of excitement?

3. How often have you gone back another day to try to win back the money you lost?

4. How often have you borrowed money or sold anything to get money to gamble?

5. How often have you felt that you might have a problem with gambling?

6. How often have people criticized your betting or told you that you had a gambling problem, regardless of whether or not you thought it was true?

7. How often have you felt guilty about the way you gambled or what happens when you gamble?

8. How often has your gambling caused you any health problems, including stress or anxiety?

9. How often has your gambling cause any financial problems for you or your household?

Never (score: 0)

Sometimes (score: 1)

Most of the time (score: 2)

Almost always (score: 3)

Cumulative score 1 or more: At-risk gambling

Cumulative score 8 or more: Problem gambling

* Source: Canadian problem gambling index: Final report. Iowa Department of Health. UNI Center for Social and Behavioral Research.