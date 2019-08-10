Grand opening

WATERLOO -- William Hill Sports Book at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo will open its doors to fans and visitors at noon on Thursday, Aug. 15 to mark the first day of legalized sports betting in Iowa history.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson will participate in grand-opening festivities, which include an 11:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial first bet placed in the new sports book at noon.

The first 500 fans who place a bet will receive a commemorative t-shirt.