UNI athletics
- After a long process that stretched from concession personnel all the way up to University president Mark Nook, Northern Iowa announced Tuesday it will begin selling alcohol at home football and men's basketball games during the 2019-20 season.
Beer will be on sale on the concourse beginning Saturday when the Panthers face Southern Utah in the 2019 football season home opener.
"We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible. We are excited to provide this new amenity to our fans," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "We did a lot of work to make sure that we do this in a safe and responsible way. I am thankful to our partners across the university and in the community who helped make this a reality."
A variety of domestic and craft beers will be available for purchase. A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time. Anyone who wishes to purchase alcohol must display a valid wristband obtained via one of the designated ID stations located within the facility.
In both the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, alcohol is prohibited in the student section and TC's Kids Zone.
Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa basketball fans won’t have to wait long to see the Panthers in action against NCAA Division I competition this season.
UNI will open the year with four of its first five games against DI schools inside the McLeod Center, beginning with a Nov. 5 meeting against Old Dominion.
In total, the Panthers played just three nonconference home games against NCAA Division I schools last season with the first of those contests not taking place until Dec. 19. This season’s schedule includes seven nonconference home games -- five against the NCAA’s top division -- in addition to true road contests at Northern Illinois, Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The Panthers will compete in Cancun, Mexico on Nov. 26 and 27. Tournament play opens against West Virginia with a second game against either South Carolina or former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State.
UNI’s MVC opener is New Year’s Eve at Illinois State, followed by the conference home opener on Jan. 4 against Bradley in a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game.
