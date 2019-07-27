WATERLOO -- The fourth annual Accel Triathlon was a huge success Saturday morning as athletes from all around the Midwest and as far as Brazil turned out to test their physical limits.
"We have 215 entrants in this year's event with 199 starting off the swim," said Traci Magsamen, who heads up the recruiting of volunteers. "We have been doing this for four years now and it just keeps getting better and better."
The Accel Triathlon has been growing each year with many repeat competitors, but it's the first-timers who bring a smile to Magsamen's face.
"Just looking into the faces of the first time participants is fun, especially after the race," noted Magsamen. "When they finish and can't believe they did it, you can't help but smile. I love meeting new people and there is no better way than here in the Cedar Valley, in this beautiful park during this run. We work hard to always maintain and always get better."
Job Huisman of Waverly keeps his 28-year-old body in excellent shape and wanted to challenge himself more than what he is used to at his cross-fit training.
"I wanted to push my athletic abilities more and someone told me about this triathlon," said Huisman. "I just signed up three weeks ago and started training then. I got my motivation from others and the training was definitely difficult.
"The swimming was more physical than I thought and I like to run, but I even started to cramp up toward the end there. Overall I was happy with my finish and I will do it again for sure. This was a great event and it really challenges you."
Huisman came in first in the male 25-30 sprint category with a time of 1:19.12.0.
Another first-timer was Armand McCormick of Cedar Falls. McCormick prides himself at keeping in shape and played semi-pro football for many years.
"I had no idea what to expect here," said McCormick. "I was challenged by Jim Moody to try this and I don't turn down too many challenges. I think the swimming was the hardest and I believe I was one of the last ones out of the water.
"When I got out of the water and hit the bike, I didn't know I was such a bad biker. But you know, I will definitely do it again and maybe increase my distances for more of a challenge. I had fun here and I made some side bets with friends to see how I would finish. I'll check on those bets here in a little while."
McCormick's time was impressive for his grouping as he finished in 1:20.52.5, good for first place.
Along with the first-timers and the regulars, there were also collegiate teams participating from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, along with a solo runner from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
"I run cross country for UMKC and have competed in many triathlons," said Mitchell Dotson, who was overall champion of the day with a blistering time of 1:02.41.
"I just ran a couple weeks ago in Kansas City and picked up valuable points. I got some good numbers to add to my score that will boost my collegiate points for nationals in April. I felt comfortable competing here today and instead of taking that transition time from water to bike, I hustled through and was first to my bike. I came in with a considerable lead (3 minutes) and decided to chill a little on the run to rest an injury from a few weeks back."
Another veteran on the course was 20-year-old Lauren Steinke, who topped all lady athletes with a 1:12.30.8 time.
Steinke is a sophomore at the University of Iowa, but calls St. Cloud, Minn., home.
"I did my first triathlon when I was six years old, and I've been running ever since," said Steinke. "I love this course because it is so flat and the surroundings are beautiful and it is a great volunteer event. The people here are awesome.
"It went so well here this year and I wasn't ready to be done, it just went so fast. Obviously the goal is to win it, but I didn't know what would happen because I was breaking in a new bike this year. It went well, though. The weather was great, the staff here was awesome and I got to run into some people that I have raced against before and it was fun meeting up with them again."
As the runners began crossing the finish line, crowds formed to congratulate them on their finish with many of the competitors saying they want to return for the Accel Triathlon next year.
"That makes us feel really good to hear that," said Magsamen. "That's why we do this."
