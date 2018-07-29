Track and field
- Waterloo has a large group of young athletes competing at the AAU Junior Olympics that began Saturday and continue through Aug. 4 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Neveah Jones, Valieghja Wright, Alanna Muhammad, Ahkil Muhammad, Ahseem Muhammad, Jameel Montgomery, Semaria Jones, Calayha Montgomery, Briauna Bell, Donae Rivers, Nyla Norman, Ellasa Horton, Jasear Montgomery, Ahdan Muhammad, Lawrence Taylor, Sarahah Williams, Tiana Bell, Tionn Wise, Jakeem Montgomery, Maxwell Villa, Janiece Roby, Sha’Lynn Carey, Londyn McClarity and Jaide Domatob will be competing throughout the week.
- Cameron Williams of Des Moines Roosevelt has signed to compete for the Hawkeye Community College track and field program.
Williams was the 2015 state runner-up in the 200 meters and won the long jump at the Iowa State Indoor Classic in 2015.
Golf
- The West High Golf Outing is Thursday, Aug. 9 at Red Carpet Golf Club.
The four-person best-shot begins with lunch at 11:30 p.m. followed by golf, a social hour at 5 p.m. and a raffle and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Cost is $75. Dinner only is $25 per person.
Entry deadline is Monday, Aug. 6. For more information, contact Janell Wright at (319) 833-0026.
Miscellaneous
- Cedar Falls High School’s Fall Sports Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 14 at George Hauser Stadium.
The evening begins with dinner at 6 p.m. ($6 per person) followed by a program at 7 p.m. Coaches will introduce their teams and preview the upcoming season, and the marching band, dance team and cheerleaders will perform.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.