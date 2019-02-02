ATLANTA (AP) — They still talk about that play at the Marist School.
Wham Naked.
If there was ever any doubt that Sean McVay was a coach-in-the-making, it should’ve ended that night back in 2003.
“He was special,” said Alan Chadwick, who was McVay’s high school coach at Marist. “He had a lot of insight at a young age.”
The Super Bowl represents a homecoming of sorts for McVay, who was born in Ohio but spent his formative years in the Atlanta area. From seventh through 12th grades, he attended the private Catholic prep school on the northern edges of the city. It is an elite institution that has turned out everyone from longtime Miss America host Bert Parks to Turner broadcaster Ernie Johnson Jr. to a lengthy list of athletes who went on to play professional sports.
McVay has joined the honor roll of famous alumni, a 33-year-old phenom of a coach who will lead the Los Angeles Rams against the five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots today.
He still looks back fondly on his time at Marist, where he was the starting quarterback for two seasons, leading the War Eagles to a 26-3 record and the Class 4A state championship in 2003.
“When you talk about you become the company that you keep ... great coaches, great teachers, great people, with some of the closest friends that I still have to this day, just the values that they instilled in me and learning how to just handle things like a man, how you listen, learn and then you lead, I was so fortunate to have that experience at Marist,” McVay said this week. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without having had that opportunity.”
Wham Naked was like a culmination of that experience.
During McVay’s senior season, the War Eagles faced what Chadwick still remembers as the toughest test of their title run, taking on undefeated Shaw in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
With the clock winding down, Marist trailed by five but drove deep into Shaw territory. With the War Eagles facing a third-and-goal from the 3, Chadwick called timeout, bringing McVay over to the sideline.
“We start talking about plays,” said Chadwick, who is still the head coach at Marist after 34 seasons. “The offensive coordinator and myself, we’re talking about what plays we could potentially run. Sean just kind of interjects. He says, ‘Let’s run Wham Naked.’ We kind of look each other, shake our heads, shake our shoulders and say, ‘OK, go with it.’”
McVay took the snap out of the wishbone formation and feigned a handoff to the left halfback slicing over right tackle. The entire offensive line went that way. Everyone went that way. The Shaw defenders were so certain they had stopped the runner, a couple of them actually began celebrating.
Only one problem: McVay had kept the ball. There wasn’t anyone within five yards of him as he sauntered across the goal line.
But McVay wasn’t done. He had played defensive back during his Marist career, so Chadwick sent him in as insurance with Shaw still hoping to pull out the victory.
On a long pass down the field, McVay stepped in to make the game-clinching interception.
A couple of weeks later, in the state championship game, McVay guided the War Eagles to a 21-0 lead before sustaining a foot injury midway through the second half. He was limping noticeably but there was no way he was coming out of the game. Chadwick scaled back the offense, basically limiting McVay to handing off or pitching the ball, and Marist prevailed 21-6.
Only after the game was it determined that he had a broken foot.
DRONE ZONE: The sky above Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been “inundated” with an alarming number of drones, raising the specter of injuries to tourists or others — or a possible collision with aircraft, the FBI said Friday.
That’s despite an ongoing restriction that bans the use of drones in the area of Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown.
Officers on Thursday confiscated a half-dozen drones that were flown near the stadium, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Friday at the agency’s Atlanta field office. The cases will be referred to federal prosecutors for possible charges; the drone pilots could face jail time and fines, Rowson said.
“If these drones go out of control — if a pilot loses control of one — they can go into a crowd and cause serious injuries,” Rowson said.
The potential for terrorism is also a concern.
“When we look up into the air and see a drone flying in the air, we have no idea if it’s friendly, or if it’s someone who has nefarious plans and it’s weaponized,” he added.
