Summer Sizzler swim meet returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Swim teams from the Midwest and beyond are competing for top honors this weekend at the Falls Aquatic Center during the Summer Sizzler.

The event, hosted by the Black Hawk Area Swim Team, started at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through Sunday. A total of 23 competitive swim teams are participating from four different states -- including championship-level teams from Madison, Minneapolis and Kentucky. The event is expected to draw 800 to 1,000 spectators.

Competition starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and continues into the evening both days. Competition starts at 8 a.m. Sunday.

BLAST has put on the swim meet for more than 15 years, although it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday night’s events include Triple Crown races where one male and one female swimmer with the fastest combined time in three events -- the 50 meter butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke -- will win a kickboard.

Friday night will feature a Dueling 50 heat where the top eight female and top eight male swimmers from the morning preliminaries will face off 1-on-1 to win a Speedo backpack swim bag.

But the meet isn't only about having the best swimming skills -- at least in the traditional sense.

On Saturday afternoon, a new cannonball contest will be introduced for children under 12. The top three who make the “biggest splash” will win prizes.

That night, swimmers ages 13 and up will participate in the Lazy River races. They find partners, slide down the slides and race against the current of the river to the finish line.

BLAST head coach Melissa Woltz said this year is a return to normality after having a smaller event last year and no event in 2020.

“We are beating our pre-COVID numbers from 2019, which was around 400,” Woltz said. “We’ve turned it into a novelty meet compared to most regular swim meets.”

Outside of the pool, there will be food trucks, concessions, shaved ice and nachos. Vendors include Bowls of Love, Nacho Daddy’z Taco Truck, Get Roasted coffee truck, Chick-fil-a and Scoopskis.

The only part of The Falls that will be closed to the public is the lap pool. Admission to the event is free.