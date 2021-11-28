Straight from the Hart: My journey to be your new sports editor

Johnny Cash once sang, “I’ve been everywhere, man.” I haven’t been quite everywhere yet, but I sure had to travel far and wide to get to y’all recently.

I’ve forgotten my manners. Let me introduce myself. My name is Hart Pisani and I’m the new regional sports editor for the WCF Courier and the Mason City Globe Gazette. I’ll be in charge of making sure y’all get your daily dose of sports six days a week. I’ve just moved here from Fairbanks, Alaska.

Yes, you did read that correctly.

We haven’t met yet, but I’m assuming you’re thinking exactly what everyone usually says to me when I tell them I lived in Alaska:

“WHY ON EARTH DID YOU MOVE TO ALASKA!?”

There’s a variety of answers I could provide you with there. I could tell you it was for the adventure, the scenery, the non-existent state income taxes. The real reason, however, is much simpler than that: That’s where the next job was.

I first began covering sports as a freelancer in 2017 back home in New Orleans (WHO DAT!?). After three years, I departed to become the sports reporter in a little town called Sterling, Colorado (GO AVS!). After a year of Covid, covering preps, the local JUCO, and even a little CU, I accepted the role of sports editor in Fairbanks, Alaska (GO....mushers I guess).

After dealing with the Canadian border patrol, perilous mountains, ice and snow, I began reporting on the prep scene, Division II athletics, NAHL Junior hockey, Summer League baseball, and recreational curling (you read that correctly as well). It was quite the adventure. I had to have special equipment installed in my engine to ensure it didn’t freeze over, get special tires added as well, buy a whole new wardrobe, get used to not sleeping in the summer due to the sun never going down, and even got a taste of no daylight before leaving. Since I’m sure someone will ask, -30. That’s the coldest it got while I was there.

However, I eventually decided that plugging my car into an extension cord every night, dealing with negative temperatures in October along with no sunlight, and having to watch Monday Night Football at 4:30 in the afternoon was no longer the life for me. So, I packed up myself and the cat (you’ll learn more about him as time goes on) and drove six days to get down here the week before Thanksgiving. Now, I’m your guy.

As I mentioned, this is where the next job was. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve dedicated 100% of myself to giving the people the best sports coverage possible. Any time I haven’t already committed to Pippin (that’s the cat), I’m pretty much guaranteed to have dedicated to y’all.

I love sports. They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. The person who first said that was a bold-faced liar, but I’m still more than happy to be given this opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of the Iowa community and I look forward to helping put out the best sports section possible.

Just so long the cat is okay with it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0