{{featured_button_text}}
clip art wrestling

Youth wrestling

  • The 42nd annual New Hampton Lions Club Jr. Wrestling Tournament is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 in the New Hampton High School gym.

Up to 350 wrestlers from Iowa and surrounding states are expected to compete in the five age divisions for wrestlers pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will not be a Senior Division this year.

Early entries are $14 and due by Dec. 10. Walk-in entries are $18.

For more information, email iowafoxtom@gmail.com or call Dennis Pagel at (641) 394-3812 or Paul Hereid at (641) 394-4981.

Baseball

  • The Waterloo Bucks have announced available internship opportunities with the organization for the 2020 baseball season.  Individuals taking part in this unique opportunity will experience the inner workings of a successful baseball organization and lend a hand in the team’s continuous growth.

The 2020 summer internship program will include full-time and gameday internship positions including box office, group outings, stadium operations, community relations, game operations, merchandising, and video production internships. 

These internships are scheduled to begin in mid-May and run through mid-August. 

The main contact for the available positions is Bucks' general manager Dan Corbin. He can be reached at corbin@waterloobucks.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments