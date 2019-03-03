WATERLOO — Mia Hamm inspired a generation with her amazing feats in the sport of soccer.
Regarded by many as the greatest women’s player of all-time, Hamm displayed tremendous skill on the field and a classy demeanor off it.
Hamm had a remarkable career where she led her soccer teams to four NCAA titles, two Olympic gold medals, an Olympic silver medal and two World Cup championships.
Now the mother of three and the wife of former Boston Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra, the 46-year-old Hamm continues to provide inspiration to young athletes.
Hamm and fellow world champion players Kristine Lilly and Tisha Venturini are in town for a soccer camp this weekend at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. The camp is being hosted by Cedar Falls High School.
“Being here means so much to us,” Hamm said Saturday afternoon. “We didn’t have these opportunities growing up. What is really unique is all three of us are from small towns, kind of similar to Waterloo. The big circus never came through our town.
“To have this kind of opportunity, it would have meant so much for us. Hopefully, these young players get a lot out of this camp. We want them to know they are valued and they are important. Love for the game and passion for the game can come from anywhere. It’s important for us to come to places like Waterloo and see the game continue to grow in the heart of America.”
When Hamm retired in 2004 after leading the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal in Athens, Greece, she held the record for most international goals scored in a career.
She has played an integral role in boosting the interest and importance of women’s sports on a global scale.
“I believe the more opportunities there are for girls to play sports, the better their health and well-being,” Hamm said. “Sports build self-esteem and responsibility. It’s good for girls to be part of a team and feel like they belong somewhere.”
Hamm helped lead the U.S. to the championship at the historic 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The U.S. defeated China in the finals at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and it was the most attended women’s sports event in history with 90,185 fans.
“It was a special time – when it was happening, we didn’t believe it either,” Hamm said. “We had grown up watching men’s World Cups on TV. To have those atmospheres in our home country was a dream for all of us. For us to be able to win it and see the support we had was something we never dreamed of.”
Hamm elevated women’s sports by becoming one of the world’s most marketable athletes.
She provided inspiration for female athletes after co-starring with NBA star Michael Jordan in a popular Gatorade commercial in the late 1990s. Hamm and Jordan, both North Carolina alums, battled each other in numerous sports while accompanied by the song “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better.”
“Michael is like a big brother to me,” Hamm said. “He was so generous to let me be a part of that ad and we had a lot of fun doing it. I learned a lot about being a competitor from being around him. To have a sponsor like Gatorade and a sponsor like Nike enabled me to make this my full-time job. I couldn’t have done it without them. Being a part of that ad and being a part of that company meant a lot to me.”
Hamm also runs the Mia Hamm Foundation, an organization that supports organized sports for girls and helps families in need.
“Life off the field has been just as demanding and hectic as training for the Olympics,” Hamm said. “I feel like I’m constantly evolving with my life.”
Hamm continues to be a leader in promoting athletics and creating more opportunities for women.
“There are so many things happening in women’s sports, but we still have a long way to go in terms of funding and salaries and television coverage and exposure,” she said. “We’re better than we were in 1999 and we’re better than we were 10 years ago, but I feel we still have a long way to go. It’s important to continue to develop these young athletes and provide them with these opportunities like we are doing this weekend.”
Hamm, Lilly and Venturini started Team First Academy a decade ago as a way to give back to the sport.
“We wanted the chance to be able to travel around and teach the game since we weren’t playing anymore,” Lilly said. “It’s exciting to spread the love of the game and interact with young kids. Everyone wants the magic recipe for becoming an Olympic gold medalist, but what it comes down to is working hard and putting the time in.”
Cedar Falls girls’ soccer coach Alex Place helped make this weekend’s camp become a reality. Close to 200 girls and boys, from the youth level through high school, are taking part in the camp.
“This is fantastic – I’ve been thinking about doing this camp for a while,” Place said. “I knew this was something the Cedar Valley would really love and I think that it’s a great opportunity for the kids. Having Mia Hamm and her crew here is unbelievable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.