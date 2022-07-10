Sizzler swim meet brings in hundreds of swimmers, spectators

CEDAR FALLS — The Summer Sizzler swim meet is filling the parking lot and the grounds at The Falls Aquatic Center this weekend.

More than 560 swimmers came from across the Midwest to compete in the four-day competition, hosted by the Black Hawk Area Swim Team. A total of 91 BLAST team members participated in the meet, ranging from ages 7 to 20.

Thursday night’s final race was canceled due to storms, and swimmers persisted through a rainy Friday morning. By 6:30 p.m., the skies cleared up and the sun was out, just in time for the “Dueling 50s” event, where the top eight boys and top eight girls faced off one-on-one.

Earlier in the day, swimmers of all ages competed in the 400- and 50-meter freestyle races, the 200-meter breaststroke, the 200-meter butterfly, the 100-meter backstroke and individual medley events.

John Butler, one of BLAST’s swimmers, finished second overall in the 400-meter freestyle. Butler, who will be a junior at Cedar Falls High School, said he was originally seeded 20th. Butler has been with BLAST for at least 10 years — or as he jokingly said, “too long.”

The meet has a fun environment, he noted, especially due to the Lazy River Races. The Saturday night event is a crowd and participant favorite. Swimmers find partners, then use the slides and race against the current of the river.

Also excited for the Lazy River Races was Aldrich Elementary sixth-grader Maelyn Woltz. She achieved her best time drop, or personal best, in the 50-meter butterfly. Woltz first competed in the event Thursday night while it was raining.

When racing again Friday morning, she shaved off 1.5 seconds from her time. Woltz was very proud of the improvement.

Her favorite part of the meet is hanging out with her friends, she said, as well as enjoying the food stands on site.

Parents of swimmers from the Foxjets Swim Team of Eden Prairie, Minn., also were enjoying spending time with friends.

Their team brought around 40 kids to Cedar Falls. Kelly Auerbach, the mother of a 15-year-old swimmer, said they’ve been coming to the Sizzler meet for years. Kurt Guthmueller, another Foxjets parent, seconded her admiration for the meet.

“It’s a great meet and (BLAST) does a great job hosting it,” Guthmueller said. “It’s a favorite of the kids as an end of the season meet.”

The 800 to 1,000 spectators the event attracts also bring money into the Cedar Valley. A few of the out-of-towners’ favorite restaurants were Bobby Q’s Hawaiian BBQ and Newton’s Paradise Cafe. Another favorite is national chain restaurant HuHot Mongolian Grill – which parents and coaches say is perfect for loading up the swimmers with carbs.