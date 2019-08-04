WATERLOO — In some ways, it was just like old times Tuesday morning at Hoing-Rice Complex.
There was Mike Carper throwing out a baserunner from deep in the hole at shortstop. There was John Kelly lacing a base hit up the middle. There was Larry Orth driving a ball deep to the gap in left-center. There was Dave Driscoll working his magic from the pitching rubber.
Some men will still be boys, and for a couple of hours every Tuesday, more than 50 senior men’s slowpitch softball players come together on the fields at Hoing-Rice to play a game they dearly love.
They’re part of a new league designed by Charlie Aldrich and R.J. Klein, who have made it their mission to provide a safe, enjoyable and level playing field for players 50 and older.
By all accounts, the league has been a smashing success. A total of 55 players ranging from 50 to 78 years old make up the four teams. They were divided into age groups for a draft before the season, ensuring each team would have a similar makeup.
For some, it’s an opportunity to get reacquainted with the game after a long absence.
“I haven’t played for 30 or 35 years,” said 65-year-old Rusty Leymaster. “We had kids and I was getting older and decided I couldn’t do it. When I saw in the paper they had a league for older guys I said, ‘Yeah, let’s give that a try.
“I’m having a great time. I hope we can do it again next year. When I came in, my expectations were pretty low and I’m just having a blast.”
Of course, the speed from home to first isn’t what it used to be and you don’t see many rockets fired from the outfield to home plate. It’s just a matter of adjusting, said Leymaster.
“What I found out was the brain thinks you can still do all that stuff, but the body says you can’t. Once I figured that out ... I can’t throw like I used to throw and I can’t run like I used to run, but if you just tone it back everything is fine.”
For others, it’s an opportunity to stay on the field as the years add up and the body slows down.
“I played continually for 40 years,” noted Mike Ruane, now 62. “I think it has given an opportunity for guys who haven’t played for five or 10 years who are maybe in their 60s now to come out here and play against guys their own age.
“What I’ve enjoyed is when you get to the point where you’re in your 50s or 60s and you’re playing against the 20-somethings, it’s hard to compete against them. Out here, you’re competing against the 50- to 75-year-olds, and it’s a whole different game.”
Waverly’s Jeff Bobst, also 62, plays in Arizona during the winter months, but he didn’t have anywhere to play in the summer until the new league arrived.
“It’s been really good,” said Bobst. “With the draft, everybody is within one game of each other (two teams were 4-3 and two were 3-4 before Tuesday’s games). It’s been fair and the competition is nice. It’s not killer. It’s just for fun.”
These old guys can still play, too.
“You didn’t know what to expect, but you can tell they played for a long time back in the day and they’ve still got,” said Ruane. “It may take a week or two, but it comes back to them.”
The league is currently engaged in its all-star and sportsmanship voting which will also be representative of the three age groups (50-64, 65-68 and 69-plus). Those winners will receive awards at the season-ending banquet Aug. 28.
Tuesday, MercyOne health care representatives visited the complex with a donation of potential life-saving medical equipment.
All in all, it’s exactly what Aldrich envisioned.
“It’s been everything and more, because the draft really balanced everything out,” he said. “I think they are having a good time or they wouldn’t continue to show up.
“You get to meet some people you haven’t met before who want to come out and play, so you’re making some new friends and acquaintances. And I think the level of ball is a little better than what some people expected.”
