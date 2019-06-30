WATERLOO — Slowpitch softball will be celebrated Friday when the Waterloo Softball Association holds its annual Home Run Derby, Hall of Fame inductions and service games at Hoing-Rice Complex.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the Home Run Derby and the local heroes’ games featuring teams of military veterans, Waterloo police and fire rescue personnel and representatives from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office.
At 7:30 p.m., the WSA will induct Marvin Jenkins, Ric Reinhardt and Elaine Hammer into the Hall of Fame and recognize Pepper’s Grill and Sports Pub as a Hall of Fame team sponsor.
Reinhardt has been playing slowpitch softball in Waterloo since 1979 for Trinity Lutheran Church, Vicker’s Gas Station, Consolidated Office Systems, Rhinos, Vic’s Lounge, JC Penney and Rydell Chevrolet. His teams have won numerous league titles and competed at the state and national levels. Reinhardt is also an umpire, has served on the WSA board of directors and was commissioner of the Athletes in Christian Fellowship softball league for 16 years.
Jenkins has been playing and coaching softball since 1972. A talented athlete who played several positions, he has played for Club Rendevous, Cycle Inn, Retta’s, Chapel East, New World, Cuz’s, Hi Five and the John Deere Braves. As a coach, he helped guide the Goodies women’s team to an Iowa ASA Class B state championship in 1983.
Hammer took up softball when she moved to Waterloo in 1980. She was a longtime standout for Goody’s Girls and managed the Metro Transmission team to league and tournament success. She played until she was 60 years old and played on the same team with two of her daughters.
Pepper’s has been sponsoring and supporting local softball teams in league and tournament play for more than 25 years. Among the highlights were a 2010 fifth-place finish at ASA nationals and an Iowa ASA 35-over state championship in 2014.
