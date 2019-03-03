WATERLOO — In their hearts and minds, the competitive fire still burns hot for guys like Charlie Aldrich and R.J. Klein.
As senior softball players, they simply can’t execute at the same level as they did 40 years ago.
What they need is a league of their own.
That’s the impetus behind a new Tuesday morning senior slowpitch league Aldrich and Klein have developed in cooperation with the Waterloo Softball Association.
“I guess this kind of started when we were playing a Wednesday night league game and we had some older guys mixed in with the young guys,” Aldrich related. “One of our older guys got a hit to right-center, but we were playing a really young team and one of those 22- or 23-year-old guys just picked up the ball and zip, threw the older guy out at first base.
“We were like, ‘Geez, we’re lucky just to get a hit against these guys and now we’re getting thrown out at first.’”
The new Lee Financial and Pinstripe Faithful Senior Softball League is a re-invention of a previous senior league that has taken steps to ensure more competitive balance and more age-friendly considerations. Aldrich, Klein and the WSA have tried to cover all the bases.
“This is a draft league and we’re going to have four divisions ... 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65 and up,” Aldrich explained. “We’re hoping to have four teams that will play a nine-game schedule. If we only have four players in one of those divisions, each team gets one of those players. If there are eight players in another division, each team drafts two of those guys.
“We’re trying to make it as balanced as we can.”
The rules are designed to encourage aging sluggers who may have concerns about physical limitations or safety, as well as competitive balance and playing time.
Basic senior softball rules include a protective screen for pitchers, running lanes to avoid potential contact at home plate, five-run limits per inning, flexible substitutions and batting orders where everybody hits even if they aren’t playing the field.
The new league has gone several steps farther. The schedule doesn’t begin until June 4, which avoids cooler spring months when soft tissue injuries are more likely. Players can over-run second and third bases to avoid the potential of injury by making sudden stops. In the outfield, there will be a line restricting fielders from playing so shallow they can take away line drive base hits.
Players who draw a walk have the option of putting a teammate on first and remaining at bat to hit. Every player will be required to play at least two innings in the field and sit out for at least one inning. If a team is short on players on a given morning, they can pick up a player from another team, but that player has to be reported to the official scorekeeper before the game and must bat last and play catcher or outfield, which will prevent teams from seeking out only the most impactful subs.
“We’re also going to have some awards to make it kind of fun,” added Aldrich. “Some guys get really pumped up about how they hit and stuff. We’re going to have three all-league picks and an MVP in each age bracket voted on by the players at the end of the season. Scorekeepers will be provided and will keep track of on-base percentage and all that.”
Those awards will be presented during a season-ending picnic.
“We need at least 48 players,” said Aldrich. “If women want to play, they can play, too. I can’t believe that with Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, Dike, Denver, Janesville and all around this area that we can’t get 48 players to make this thing go.”
There is a registration fee of $25 per player to help cover the cost of umpires, softballs and diamond rental and a contingency scheduling plan that includes some doubleheaders in the event the new league can only field three teams.
An informational and sign-up meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Eagles Club. In the meantime, questions can be directed to Aldrich at (319) 464-5445, Klein at (319) 240-2550 or Craig Pfaltzgraff at (319) 240-2630. Information will also be available on the WSA’s website.
