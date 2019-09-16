Softball
- Five local and area players helped Midwest Express capture the 70-year-old division of the Softball Players Association championship tournament in Dalton, Ga., Sept. 4-7.
The Express defeated the Chicago Strikers 20-2 in the title game, won five of seven games overall and posted 20 or more runs in each championship bracket game.
Larry Orth, Dave Driscoll, Dean Becker, John Kelly and Mike Coulter represented the Cedar Valley on the Nebraska/Iowa Express squad, which prevailed over a field that included teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and Missouri.
