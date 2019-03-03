Slowpitch softball
- Registration is open for the 2019 Waterloo Softball Association men’s, women’s, co-ed and senior adult softball leagues.
The 14-game season begins May 6 at Hoing-Rice Complex in Waterloo.
The WSA’s annual sign-up meeting is set for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Legends Sports Grill in Waterloo. Priority registration ends April 22.
Registration materials can be found online at www.waterloosoftball.org. For more information, contact Jake Schaefer at (319) 231-0659.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks are soliciting nominations for their inaugural All-Star Nurse team that will honor 10 nurses before the June 3 Northwoods League game against Mankato.
Selected nurses will receive four tickets to the game and a Bucks All-Star Nurse jersey. Nominations will be accepted until April 15, and forms are available online at www.waterloobucks.com or at the Bucks office.
For more information, contact Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 or by email at corbin@waterloobucks.com.
