ESCANABA, Mich. — Thirty-some years ago, Tommy Skarlis dreamed of someday qualifying for a Masters Walleye Circuit World Walleye Championship.
Never in his wildest dreams did the Denver pro angler think he’d someday win back-to-back World Walleye titles, especially after falling from a tree stand two years ago and suffering multiple neck fractures.
Saturday on the Bays de Noc in Michigan, Skarlis and partner Jeff Lahr came from behind with a big catch on the final day to capture one of the most prestigious titles in professional walleye fishing for the second straight year.
“This was the biggest prize in walleye fishing when I was just a fan back in the 1980s,” said Skarlis. “Thirty years later, to be sitting on two of these trophies ... I feel so blessed I can’t even get my arms around it right now. I’ve got my heart around it, but it hasn’t fully sunk in mentally.”
Actually, Waterloo’s Tim Ahrens and his brother Tom were in the lead after the first two days. Pitching Moonshine Shiver Minnows to a hump they found prefishing, they had four walleyes for 17.09 pounds on day one, then put together a five-fish limit of 22.01 pounds on a windy second day.
“We had four- to six-foot waves Friday,” said Tim Ahrens. “I was running the kicker and the MinnKota wide open just to hold us on our spot. We couldn’t stand up in the boat, so we were sitting down and casting off the back of the boat.
“We had a great day. We had eight legals and we upgraded one ‘over’ (Bay de Noc has a slot limit restricting anglers to one fish each over 23 inches while the rest must be at least 15 inches).”
A change in wind direction on the final day changed the entire tournament for the Ahrens brothers. Tim hooked up with a solid fish early that came unhooked near the boat and the Waterloo duo never got it going again as they slipped to a ninth-place overall finish.
Meanwhile, Skarlis and Lahr turned it on. They had 14.03 pounds on day one and 17.04 on day two, which put them about eight pounds behind Ahrens and Ahrens in fifth place.
Skarlis and Lahr pitched Jigging Rapalas and Rapala Flat Jigs on fast-action, sensitive, 7-foot St. Croix Legend X rods to specific areas on a rockpile Skarlis knew well.
“I’ve had a lot of experience up there, probably more than 200 days on that water,” he explained.
Those first few days on the Bays years ago were spent with Skarlis’ lifelong friend Randy Kollmann Sr., who passed away earlier this year.
“That was back in the early 90s, and one of the key spots we fished in this tournament was 150 feet from one of me and Cooter’s (Kollmann’s nickname) key spots.
“This is the guy who taught me to fish,” an emotional Skarlis continued. “I’m looking right at that key spot him and I fished back in that tournament. There were some bittersweet moments about the whole deal.”
That key area put Skarlis and Lahr in position for a good finish, but it dried up on day three. Skarlis and Lahr bailed out at 11:30 a.m. and began looking at other spots where they’d found fish before the tournament.
Their third stop proved to be golden. It took a few minutes to find an effective boat position on a hump, but once they did Skarlis and Lahr put together four keepers measuring 22, 22 1/2, 24 and 28 inches.
They had an anxious moment when a keeper got away right at the boat, but they persevered.
“I was like, ‘Man, dude, was this meant to be or is this a test? It was like that all week. I’m thinking about one of my best friends who we lost earlier this year and I’m thinking about what we had gone through all week.
“I finally looked at Jeff and said, ‘Hey, it’s fishing and it’s fun and who cares? We’re still the reigning world champions until 5 o’clock.’”
A few minutes later, they caught the perfect slot fish, a fat 22 7/8-incher that tipped the scales in their favor.
Their 23.07-pound catch was the second-largest of the tournament and just enough to edge Larry Rhoads and Dan Johnson of Ohio 54.14-54.10 for the title.
