CEDAR FALLS -- As you stroll around the State Association Grounds north of Cedar Falls, it's hard to find anyone who doesn't know Dennis Bigelow.
Whether he has stopped to help one of the young shooters with his advice or paused to share a story with a veteran shooter, Bigelow has become a true ambassador for the sport of trapshooting.
With this being the 143rd Iowa State Trapshoot, the resident of Cedar Falls has taken some time to reflect on his career and this growing sport.
"I started hunting was I was nine years old and eventually started to shoot traps in the 80s and ATA in 1991," said Bigelow. "I have seen a lot of things good and bad, but the growth of trapshooting has been phenomenal.
"I have come to know so many people from around the United States and beyond. I have friends that come here to shoot from, England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, but without question, my favorite thing to watch is the young people that come here. I've seen some of the men shooting now start out as young kids and remember seeing their faces when they shot above their own expectations.
"I remember when we had our first high school shoot out here with about 75 kids. It took a few hours. Now we have over 4,000 kids and it takes five days."
Bigelow's contributions to the sport and his service on the board of directors have been instrumental in that growth here in Iowa. In 2000, Bigelow was voted president of the ISTA where he served for six years.
"I was absolutely happy to do that," said Bigelow. "I had one of the best staffs to help me and we have made a lot of positive changes out here to make it more enjoyable for everyone to come out. It has been very humbling for me."
When people see Bigelow making his rounds in his cowboy hat, they know if they stop him they will get a history lesson about traps or one of his many stories of happenings from years past.
Stories of all the great shooters who have graced the state shoot will eventually come from Bigelow, but he seldom talks about his own considerable accomplishments.
For all the trophies and medals at his home, one stands out.
In 2012, Bigelow won the prestigious Ottumwa Diamond Badge, which is awarded to the handicap champion with the most targets shot. Bigelow won while breaking 50 of 50 targets launched.
"It was a very humbling moment winning the badge," said Bigelow. "It means a lot to those who win it and Kevin Hartwig can tell you all about this honor. He is a true historian of this sport.
"I come to this state shoot more now to see old friends I have met through the years, and the chance to meet new ones," said Bigelow. "Everyone in this sport is so helpful to others and they make everyone feel so welcomed."
Friday was another grueling day at the shoot with temperatures in the mid-90s and the heat index in the 110-degree range.
For Lori Glasgow, who shot a Ladies I Handicap of 95 early in the day, the final results came late in the afternoon when with just 20 shooters left, her score was bested by Kailye Hromatko of Des Moines, who brought down 98 targets.
"I felt good with my 95 today and for the longest time the score held up as the highest," the Brooklyn native said. "There were a lot of top shooters up on the board but mine held out and it was fun watching it go by, until the end.
"But that is what's great about this sport. The women have really made great strides in competing in a gentleman's sport. You see so many young ladies coming up through the high school system now and that is awesome. When I was a child I would go watch my dad shoot and I guess that got me started."
Glasgow frequented the Newton Gun Club and casually took aim at targets with many great shooters watching her.
"A few guys watched and came up to me and said I was shooting well enough to be registered in competitive shooting," added Glasgow. "I didn't really know what that was all about and they just said look at it as expensive practices. Well I started shooting 12 years ago competitively and I have had so much fun."
Glasgow later met her husband Steve (current president of the ISTA) at the club and they now run their own business called Glasgow Shooting Supply. Lori is also a nurse in Grinnell.
"My favorite memory, though, came last year when I was in a shoot-off with three guys from Wisconsin in the yardage handicap. I was so nervous but I ended up beating all three and when I turned around to celebrate a lot of people from our club were there to cheer me on. It was a great moment for me."
