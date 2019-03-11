CEDAR FALLS — As surely as April follows March, the Eastern Iowa sportshow is a sign spring is near.
It’s been that way for 43 years and when the show takes over the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center Friday through Sunday, it will once again provide a chance to look beyond ice-covered roads and 8-foot piles of snow to campfires, vacations and open-water recreation.
Iowa Show Productions has put together another inviting and interactive lineup of activities that includes whitetail antler scoring, live rainbow trout fishing, mechanical bull riding, paintball, chain saw carving demonstrations, car camping and overlanding presentations, a seminar lineup of fishing experts and the All-Star Stunt Dog Challenge stage show.
The show also is the place to get a look at the latest and greatest in boats, kayaks, canoes, ATVs, UTVs motorcycles, mowers, golf cars, truck accessories, campers, recreational vehicles and motorhomes, many at preseason sale prices. Anglers can shop for fishing tackle, and hunters will find gear and equipment for their favorite pursuits.
There also will be opportunities to plan spring and summer adventures and reserve dates at the show with fishing camps, fly-in outposts, family resorts, campgrounds, canoe outfitters, sportfishing charters, tourism destinations and hunting outfitters from the Midwest, Alaska and Canada.
The All-Star Stunt Dog Challenge has nine demonstrations of soaring, spinning, jumping and high-flying fun planned during the three days of the show. It’s an act that has been featured at some of the world’s largest theme parks and fairs.
The seminar lineup covers a broad range of angling. Dan Kirby of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will talk about Iowa trout fishing. Jeremy Smith of Lindner Media will share his expertise on panfishing and walleye fishing. Professional angler Ted Takasaki will deliver seminars on muskie fishing and walleye fishing, Mississippi River guide Tim Hutchison will conduct panfish and walleye seminars, and crappie champion Cory Batterson will offer tips to help catch more and bigger slabs.
Show hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for youth ages 10-15 with those 9 and younger admitted free. Parking also is free, and the first 150 youth younger than 13 will receive free fishing rods Sunday.
Detailed show information and discounted tickets can be found online at www.easterniowasportshow.com.
