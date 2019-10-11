Outdoors
- Pheasants Forever will host its 12th annual youth-mentor hunt Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event provides youth who are interested in hunting an opportunity to do so although their families and friends may not hunt.
A total of 15 boys and girls are registered. They will spend the morning in classes and after lunch they will get a chance to hunt in local fields. All youth must have completed a hunter safety education course.
For more information, contact Josh Nunez at (319) 242-1748 or Ben Monat at (319) 327-0348.
You have free articles remaining.
Wrestling
- IAWrestle’s Night of Conflict, which will feature some of the top wrestlers in the state and region, is set for Saturday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with wrestling beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event coincides with Iron Elite’s Fall Nationals Oct. 19-20 featuring competitors from 14 states.
Among the Night of Conflict matchups that have been set are Jack Thomsen of Union vs. Nick Hamilton of Underwood, Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware vs. Spencer Mooberry of Osage, Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton against Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock and Stevie Barnes of Underwood vs. Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield.
For ticket information, email iawrestlecontact@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.