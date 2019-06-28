Football
- The University of Iowa’s annual Kids at Kinnick day is set for Aug. 10 at Kinnick Stadium.
Gates open at 11 a.m., and Iowa players will sign autographs for kids only at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Hawkeyes will hold a practice at noon.
Krause Family Plaza will be the location for numerous other activities, beginning at 9 a.m. Inflatable games, face painting, temporary tattoos, prizes and photos with Iowa mascot Herky will be available.
Hockey
Waterloo
- native Bryce Anderson will transition out of his role as an assistant coach for the Waterloo Black Hawks before the start of the 2019-20 season, the organization announced Thursday.
Anderson grew up in Waterloo and played youth hockey with the Waterloo Junior Hawks and high school hockey for the Waterloo Warriors. After three years of junior hockey, he played at Ohio State University and then spent a season in the ECHL before returning to Waterloo as an assistant coach in 2015.
“I want to thank the entire Black Hawks organization and coach P.K. O’Handley for giving me this opportunity to live a lifelong dream of being a Black Hawk,” said Anderson. “It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as an assistant coach within this organization and alongside the staff.”
O’Handley said the search for a new assistant is underway.
Walleye fishing
- Waterloo’s Tim Ahrens and Ionia’s Ben Baker teamed up for a fourth-place finish at the Anglers Insight Marketing walleye fishing tournament on pools 3 and 4 of the Mississippi River Sunday.
Ahrens and Baker, members of the Cedar Valley Walleye Club, put together a 31.87-pound catch.
Chad Bleeker and Mike Piekarski of Ellsworth, Wis., topped the 67-boat field with 40.71 pounds while Dubuque’s Clayton and Robert Freiburger were second at 36.69 pounds.
Volleyball
- For the eighth consecutive year, Texas is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference volleyball championship, the league announced Thursday.
The Longhorns’ roster includes sophomore Sydney Petersen of Dike, who earned the starting libero position last year as a true freshman.
Baylor is second in the preseason poll, followed by TCU, Iowa State and Kansas State.
