Local, Iowa sports briefs

The annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow March 13-15 in the UNI-Dome will once again feature the Iowa Trophy Buck scoring and antler display.

Iowa deer hunters can have their whitetail racks scored on Saturday and Sunday of the show. Categories include archery and firearms, historical and current and typical and non-typical. There is also a youth category for hunters under the age of 18.

Scoring hours are 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and 190:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Cost is $10 per rack, which includes a two-day pass to the show. For more information, call (319) 240-3571.

The Waterloo Black Hawks' Futures Camps are set for July and August at Young Arena.

Players born in 2005, '06 and '07 are eligible to participate. The camps include instruction from the Black Hawks' staff, seven one-hour games, off-ice training and question and answer sessions.

A separate four-day goalie camp is also scheduled. Cost for the July 31-Aug. 2 camp for players born in 2006 and '07 and the Aug. 6-9 camp for those born in 2005 is $485 and the cost for the goalie camp Aug. 2-5 is $550. Registration deadline is May 31 or when the camps are full.

