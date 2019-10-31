Basketball
- Five players scored in double figures as Iowa State rolled to an 87-54 women’s basketball exhibition win over Missouri Western State Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Ashley Joens led all scorers with 19 points and also had nine rebounds. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 15 points while Jade Thurmon (16), Ines Nezerwa (14) and Madison Wise (13) were also in double figures.
Iowa State officially opens the 2019-20 season at Hilton Coliseum against Southern University on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Walleye fishing
- Tim and Tom Ahrens put together two solid days to win the Cedar Valley Walleye Club’s final event of the year despite tough conditions on Pool 9 of the Mississippi River.
The Ahrens brothers weighed 16.40 pounds on day one and 15.20 on the second day for 31.60 and a decisive victory. Eric Nelson, who fished alone with his partner and wife Kenda home ill, was second at 22.21 pounds with Tony Patterson and Scott Shipper third at 20.50. A total of 20 teams competed.
The Ahrenses had big fish of the tournament with a 7.13-pounder, followed by Doug Bonwell and Greg Mahlstedt with a 6.93-pounder.
Nelson finished as the club’s Angler of the Year.
You have free articles remaining.
- Two-time champions Tommy Skarlis of Denver and partner Jeff Lahr of Dubuque put together a third-place finish at the Masters Walleye Circuit championship event Oct. 3-5 on Wisconsin’s Lake Winnebago.
After failing to weigh any fish on day one, Skarlis and Lahr put 18 pounds, 4 ounces of walleyes on the scales the next two days, including the tournament’s biggest one-day catch of 14 pounds, 1 ounce on day three. Chris Kujawa and Jo Kujawa of Lake City, Minn., won with 26 pounds.
Waterloo brothers Tim and Tom Ahrens took seventh at 12 pounds, 9ounces.
Hockey
- Second-year Waterloo Black Hawks forward Connor Caponi will play college hockey for the University of Denver after wrapping up his junior career, the Hawks announced Tuesday.
Caponi has been the Black Hawks’ top scorer through the first five weeks of the 2019-20 season. In eight games, he has a team-leading nine points (four goals, five assists). That includes a pair of shorthanded scores and two game-winning goals.
- Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Aaron Bohlinger has committed to play college hockey at the University of Massachusetts.
Bohlinger, a New York native in his first season with Waterloo, scored goals in his first two games and ranks second among the team’s defensemen with 13 shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.