Optimist Hall nominees sought

WATERLOO -- The Optimist Club of Waterloo is seeking nominations to its Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame.

All nominations should be sent to P.O. Box 1032, Waterloo, IA., 50704 by March 15.

The Hall of Fame inductions will be held in conjunction with the club’s annual pancake breakfast June 6 at the Waterloo SportsPlex.

