Posing for a picture with the Missouri Valley Conference logo during the University of Northern Iowa football press day are Austin Ebertowski, David Johnson, Carlos Anderson and Zach Cutkomp. The annual event was held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Monday, Aug. 8, 2011. (RICK CHASE / Courier Staff Photographer)

 RICK CHASE

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins this week’s On UNI Podcast to recap UNI’s 13-6 win over Idaho State last week and make predictions for Saturday night’s game at No. 5 Weber State.

We also analyze the defense’s game-winning performance and the offense’s struggles and discuss what the potential emergence of sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman.

