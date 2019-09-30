Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins this week’s On UNI Podcast to recap UNI’s 13-6 win over Idaho State last week and make predictions for Saturday night’s game at No. 5 Weber State.
We also analyze the defense’s game-winning performance and the offense’s struggles and discuss what the potential emergence of sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman.
Click above to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.
