WCF Courier sports writer Nick Petaros joins The Gazette's Cole Bair, and we begin by recapping Northern Iowa's 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.
We analyze what might be causing the Panthers (11-2, 0-1 MVC) turnover issue and why there could be a lot of work left to do on the defense.
We cap the podcast previewing Saturday night's home game against Bradley and discussing where UNI's at-large chances sit after its loss to the Redbirds.
