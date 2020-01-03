{{featured_button_text}}

WCF Courier sports writer Nick Petaros joins The Gazette's Cole Bair, and we begin by recapping Northern Iowa's 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.

We analyze what might be causing the Panthers (11-2, 0-1 MVC) turnover issue and why there could be a lot of work left to do on the defense.

We cap the podcast previewing Saturday night's home game against Bradley and discussing where UNI's at-large chances sit after its loss to the Redbirds.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments