Boxing
- Waterloo boxer Kevin Cruz came out on the losing end of a unanimous decision in his Saturday night lightweight fight against Joseph Adorno in Las Vegas.
The three judges scored the six-round bout 58-54, 59-53, 59-53 in favor of Adorno, currently a resident of Allentown, Pa. He improved his professional record to 9-0.
It was the first defeat for Cruz, now 8-1.
Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa has adjusted the tipoff time to 3 p.m. for its season-opening men's basketball exhibition game against Wartburg Sunday at the McLeod Center.
The time was changed to accommodate a possible Missouri Valley Conference tournament soccer matchup involving UNI at noon at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings minor league basketball team will hold an open tryout for all interested players Sunday at the Boys and Girls Club in Waterloo.
Registration begins at 1 p.m., and there is a $25 tryout fee. More than 60 percent of the two-time Midwest Basketball League champion CourtKings players have made the team through the tryout process. In addition, 12 CourtKings players have signed professional contracts to play overseas the past three seasons.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Hank Sorensen has committed to play college hockey at Northern Michigan next season, the club announced Wednesday.
Sorensen played in his 100th United States Hockey League regular-season game Friday. Last season he had 22 points and a plus-seven differential. He is one of 14 current Black Hawks who have made college commitments.
Wrestling
- The Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament Dec. 14-15 at Young Arena in Waterloo is looking for volunteers to help with the event.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties.
For more information, contact Deb Jacobs at (319) 433-1816.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.