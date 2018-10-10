Football
- The University of Northern Iowa is providing free tickets and tailgate passes to area educators as part of an Elevating Educators promotion when the Panthers host Missouri State Nov. 17.
Educators who work with children up to 12th grade are eligible to receive two game tickets, two tailgate passes and a t-shirt.
Additional tickets for the game and tailgate can be purchased for $10 per person.
Educators can register for the event online at www.unipanthers.com/elevatingeducators. Registration closes Nov. 9.
Swimming
- University of Northern Iowa senior Crystal Florman has been named Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week.
The Mason City native had three first-place finishes and was part of two winning relays as UNI defeated Nebraska-Omaha and lost to Nebraska last weekend.
Florman won the 50 freestyle in 23.66 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 52.12 against Nebraska. Both marks lead the MVC. She also won the 100 free against UNO.
