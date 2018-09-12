Football
- The University of Northern Iowa has announced changes for parking at the UNI-Dome for home football games.
The campus recreation fields west of the UNI-Dome previously used for parking are closed due to renovations.
Panther Scholarship Club reserved parking remains immediate adjacent to the west of the Dome and McLeod Center. General parking is available for $5 to the north in the grass, gravel and north WRC lots, across West 27th St. south of the McLeod Center and across Hudson Road in the Latham and Campbell lots east of the Dome.
Miscellaneous
- Tyler Johnson, a former University of Northern Iowa football captain and founder of Elevate Educate Rejuvenate, will speak to youth and high school football coaches Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Cedar Falls.
Johnson’s talk focuses on student-athlete leadership, mental toughness and team culture designed to help athletes and coaches in all three areas.
Johnson’s appearance is sponsored by the Iowa Youth Sports Initiative, and reservations are requested by calling (319) 240-7733, (319) 888-4262 or (319) 260-1093.
Wrestling
- Former Waterloo East High School coach Steve Knipp and former University of Northern Iowa coach Chuck Patten will be honored with the Lifetime Service Award at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials convention next month in Des Moines.
Knipp has retired from high school coaching, but has remained involved in the sport through youth events and helping out at UNI. Patten is an East High graduate who led the Panthers to 17 consecutive winning seasons and Division II national championships in 1975 and ‘78.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College has climbed to No. 11 in this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association volleyball rankings.
The RedTails are off to an 11-1 start in the program’s inaugural season. They were ranked 19th last week before upending fifth-ranked Des Moines Area Community College.
