Track and field
- UNI’s Jessica Heims was one of 45 athletes named to the 2019 U.S. Paralympics Track and Field National Team.
This marks the second time Heims will represent her country. She previously competed in the 2016 Rio Paralympics where she took seventh in the 400-meter run and eighth in the discus. As a member of the national team, Heims will make trips to international competitions in Peru and Dubai ahead of the 2020 Paralympics. Hudson senior Alan Jackson has signed a letter of intent to join the cross country and track and field teams at Hawkeye Community College. Jackson has qualified for three state track meets and was part of a 4x800 relay that placed fifth in 2018.
Wrestling
- The Schwab family will be this year’s recipient of the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. Mike, Mark and Doug Schwab each won state championships while wrestling for Osage High School before earning All-American honors at the collegiate level.
After winning at national title at the University of Iowa, Doug Schwab was a fifth place finisher at the World Championships in 2007. He currently serves as UNI’s head wrestling coach.
Miscellaneous
- The Waterloo Optimist Club is seeking nominations for the Waterloo Optimist Club Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame.
All nominations should be sent to Waterloo Optimist Club, P.O. Box 1032, Waterloo, Ia., 50704. Deadline is March 20. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday, June 1 at the Waterloo SportsPlex in conjunction with the club’s annual Chuck Granger Pancake Breakfast.
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has registration open for spring soccer and summer youth baseball and softball.
To register or for further information long onto www.cvsportsplex.org, stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson St. in Waterloo or call (319) 291-0165.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their second annual All-Star Educator team that will honor 10 area educators during a June 1 game against Rochester as part of Educator Appreciation Night. Selected educators will receive four tickets to the game and a Bucks All-Star Educator jersey along with being honored on the field. Nominations will be accepted until April 12. Forms are available online at www.waterloobucks.com or at the Bucks offices. For more information, contact Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 or by email at corbin@waterloobucks.com.
Archery
- The Wapsie Bowhunters are offering free archery classes for youth in Buchanan County.
The Monday classes take place from 6-8 p.m. March 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Wapsie Bowhunters’ indoor range in Independence. Classes are limited to 20 participants. For more information or to register, contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office at (319) 334-7161.
Swimming
- Northern Iowa’s Crystal Florman has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s State Farm Good Neighbor Award winter honorees.
The senior from Mason City, who was a champion at the recent MVC Championships, is also an MVC scholar-athlete and is actively involved as a community volunteer.
Florman is one of 10 student-athletes recognized by the MVC for the winter season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.