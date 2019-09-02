Football
- A day after UNI freshman kicker Matthew Cook was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, he earned the same honor from FCS STATS.
Cook went 4-for-4 in field goals with makes from 50 and 49 yards during Saturday’s triple overtime loss at Iowa State in his collegiate debut. The true freshman is UNI’s first athlete to receive national FCS recognition.
Tennis
- Iowa State freshman Thasaporn Naklo was defeated in the opening round of the U.S. Open Junior Championships to France’s Elsa Jacquemot, 6-1, 6-3, Monday in Flushing Meadows.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Naklo will continue tournament play in the junior major alongside Mai Napatt of Thailand in the doubles draw.
Volleyball
- Iowa State middle blocker Avery Rhodes was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Rhodes led the Cyclones with 10 blocks during their Rebel Invitational victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. She also matched her career high with 10 kills against Central Florida on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.