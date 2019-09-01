{{featured_button_text}}

Golf

  • University of Iowa senior Alex Schaake has been named preseason third-team All-America by Golfweek.

Schaake, a native of Omaha, Neb., was the only Big Ten golfer on any of the three preseason teams.

As a junior, Schaake finished as the 43rd-ranked golfer by Golfweek/Sagarin and earned Division I PING all-Midwest Region honors.

In 11 events, Schaake averaged 71 strokes.

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

