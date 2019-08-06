Bowling
- Cadillac XBC is looking for community member volunteers and special athletes to compete in fall bowling leagues starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
Two athletes will be paired with one volunteer for a team. Forms may be downloaded at cadillacxbc.com or picked up at Cadillac XBC or Maple Lanes. There is no cost to volunteers. Call 319-234-6888 for more information.
Basketball
- Iowa State will begin its 10-day men's tour of Italy on Saturday. The trip will feature three games with the Cyclones facing the Netherlands National "B" team on Tuesday in Rome, the Siena All-Stars that following Thursday and a finale against the Ivory Coast National Team on Saturday, Aug. 17.
ISU sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton left Tuesday for the Nike Skills Academy at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The academy features top high school and college players.
Football
- University of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been named to the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List.
Epenesa was one of five finalists for last year's award. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive end led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally last season in sacks.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks will offering fans the option to purchase tickets in seven game voucher packages for the 2019-20 season. The seven-game voucher pack offers savings of 15 to 20 percent compared to the price of seven adult tickets at the regular game day rate.
The seven-game voucher package includes a free t-shirt and two complimentary tickets to the Oct. 12 opening night game against Tri-City.
