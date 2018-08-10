Wrestling
University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands announced Friday that Quinn Hollan has been named the interim strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming season. Hollan previously served as a performance analyst for the Iowa football program on Chris Doyle's strength and conditioning staff.
Football
University of Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. was named to the second team on the 2018 Phil Steele FCS All-America Teams released Friday. Neal led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 9.5 sacks last season at the defensive end position. He also recorded 51 tackles with 15 for loss.
Softball
A pair of Cedar Falls recently competed on the Central region team at the USSSA All-American Fastpitch Games hosted at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida.
Cyrah Rasmussen was among the pitchers on the 13U Central team that finished third. Pitcher Lexi Trueg helped the 9U Central team secure a victory in the opening round before they were defeated in the second round of bracket play.
