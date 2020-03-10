Leading off

College
- Kansas legislators are taking steps to allow college athletes to hire agents and sign endorsement deals because they fear that if they don't, out-of-state rivals will attract the best recruits and leave Kansas' athletic programs in the dust.
A bill that would bar state universities from preventing their athletes from earning outside compensation easily cleared the state Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. It also would allow private, non-profit colleges to permit their athletes to hire agents and do endorsements. It goes next to the full Senate for debate.
Athletics officials at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University back the measure and it appears to have bipartisan support, as Kansas' top-ranked men's basketball team looks ahead to March Madness.
Kansas is one of many states that are considering such measures since California last year became the first state to enact such a law, though its policy doesn't take effect until 2023. The Kansas measure would take effect when 15 other states have passed similar laws, and supporters said it's designed in part to pressure the NCAA into acting on the issue.
Hockey
- The San Jose Sharks and the NHL were still determining how to proceed Tuesday with three scheduled games in San Jose this month following a local ban put in place on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Sharks and the league said they will abide by the guidelines put in place by the Santa Clara County public health department and are working together to determine the "appropriate course of action."
The Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29 at the SAP Center. Among the options being discussed are moving those games to a neutral site outside the affected area, playing the games without fans or postponing them until April. The NHL season is scheduled to end April 4, followed by the playoffs.
"I don't stand here and profess to know the answer to what's right and what's wrong," Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said Tuesday before the team left for a four-game road trip. "If what they're saying (is) we can't play in front of crowds, then we'll have to deal with it. Nothing is confirmed on the Sharks end to what the options would be, but as a coach you try to keep your players focused."
Soccer
- UEFA is asking governments across the continent to ensure the European Championship goes ahead in three months despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Based on advice received from the World Health Organization, UEFA believes a city can host Euro 2020 games if it has the medical infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients while still providing the necessary facilities to cope with tens of thousands of fans, a person with knowledge of the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private planning conversations.
UEFA is using 12 stadiums in 12 nations for this unique pan-European tournament, which provides flexibility to give a city additional games if another is prevented from doing so due to the coronavirus. UEFA would remove games from a city if necessary to ensure the 24-team tournament can go ahead, the person said.
Football
- The New England Patriots will have the maximum four compensatory picks in next month's NFL draft, including two in the third round, the highest possible round for such selections.
New England also receives two spots in the sixth round.
Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Seattle each get three picks, while Baltimore and Miami will each have two.
Receiving one apiece are Chicago, Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington for a total of 32 selections.
The other 17 NFL teams will not receive such picks.
A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks in an upcoming draft. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
Houston gets the highest compensatory slot at No. 97 overall, followed by New England at No. 98, the Giants with the 99th selection and the Patriots at No. 100. The Seahawks have No. 101, followed by the Steelers, Eagles, Rams, Vikings and Ravens to finish off the third round.
New England gained so many picks because it lost Malcom Brown, Trent Brown, Trey Flowers, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Rowe and LaAdrian Waddle in 2019 free agency, while gaining only Brandon Bolden.