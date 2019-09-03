Baseball
The Chicago Cubs scratched All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant
- on Tuesday night when soreness in his ailing right knee flared up again.
While Ben Zobrist and Willson Contreras returned to Chicago’s starting lineup against Seattle, Bryant was replaced by Ian Happ.
Knee trouble has been a recurring issue for Bryant for much of the summer. The 2016 NL MVP departed a 4-1 victory at San Francisco on July 24 with right knee soreness.
“We’ve just got to watch it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t think it’s anything awful. ... I mean we’ve been aware of it obviously. You’re aware just visually.”
Hockey
The expansion NHL franchise in Seattle has made its third front-office hire by adding Ricky Olczyk
- as the club’s assistant general manager.
General manager Ron Francis announced the addition Tuesday. Olczyk joins Seattle after spending last season as a pro scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Olczyk has a strong connection with Francis after the pair worked together in Carolina. Olczyk was an assistant GM with Francis in Carolina and before that was the assistant GM in Edmonton for six seasons.
Niklas Kronwall
- is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.
The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account. He will remain with the Red Wings as an adviser to the general manager. Kronwall played in 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.
“They say every journey has to come to an end,” Kronwall said. “My journey as a player for the Detroit Red Wings ends here.”
Basketball
- In the ultimate moments, everything hinged on free throws.
Turkey missed them.
The U.S. made them.
And that is how the Americans escaped what would have been a massive World Cup upset. Khris Middleton’s two foul shots with 2.1 seconds left in overtime capped a wild finish to a wild game, as the U.S. held off Turkey 93-92 in a Group E game on Tuesday night — a contest that the underdogs simply gave away in the final moments.
“It was a heck of a game,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “As we all know, it was anybody’s game. We will accept the win.”
The U.S. wasted a 15-point lead in the first half, didn’t trail until the final moments of regulation, needed two free throws from Jayson Tatum with one-tenth of a second left just to get into overtime, came back from five points down in the extra session and — if all that wasn’t enough — needed Turkey to go 0 for 4 from the foul line in the last 9 seconds.
Football
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze
- says his back feels better, but it’s not yet clear if he will be able to travel to this weekend’s game at Louisiana.
“I’m going to let the doctors kind of guide me knowing that going to an away game, I’m going to have to be able to sit up — at least, that’s the best case — for four-plus hours probably to call a game,” the 49-year-old Freeze said at his weekly news briefing.
The Flames leave for Lafayette, Louisiana, on Friday afternoon for the Saturday game.
“I think the next few days are going to be critical in deciding that,” he said.
Freeze had back surgery on Aug. 16 and has also battled a staph infection doctors discovered during the procedure. He has participated in practices since then by video hook-ups to a hotel room near campus where he has been staying. He has not been allowed to climb the steps at his family’s town house in Lynchburg. Technology also allows his to communicate with coaches and, in some instances, players from his hotel room.
When Liberty opened the season against No. 21 Syracuse on Saturday night at home, Freeze entered the stadium in a wheelchair and watched the game from a hospital bed set up in one of the coaches’ boxes.
