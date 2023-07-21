CEDAR FALLS — A special week full of football and fun activities will be capped Saturday with a big game at the UNI-Dome.

About 150 of Iowa’s best high school players, cheerleaders and dancers – including several from the Cedar Valley – will participate in the 51st annual Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at 4 p.m.

Organizers are hopeful that ticket proceeds and individual fundraising efforts will lead them to reach a goal of $100,000 for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Specifically, Shriners Children’s Midwest orthopedic hospitals and burn centers will benefit, as well as its fund paying to transport patients to and from facilities.

“Come out and watch some of the best high school football players and cheerleaders and dance team members in the entire state of Iowa,” said Michael Hensing, the event’s first-year general manager. “You are going to watch a great football game. We’re going to put on a good show and we’re going to raise a heck of a lot of money for a fantastic cause.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from our game are donated back to the hospitals, and they’re going to support kids in all of our communities – whether in the Cedar Valley, or Des Moines, Sioux City or Davenport – and (the money) helps them get the care they need every day.”

The teams arrived Sunday in Cedar Falls for a week of practice and fun activities – including a trip to Lost Island Waterpark, a picnic at Gateway Park, and a hog roast in Reinbeck – to prepare them and build excitement for the game at one of Iowa’s most recognizable athletic venues. The UNI-Dome is located at 2501 Hudson Road.

“Some have never played at the UNI-Dome before, but others have. It’s certainly always special to play in the Dome,” said Hensing. “Kids look forward to that. It’s the premier venue in the state of Iowa for high school football. We love that UNI hosts us this week.”

Before even heading to camp, though, the athletes were thinking about the mission and striving to each raise $1,000 on their own.

“Almost all of them are reaching that goal and some are doing even more than,” said Hensing. “We have student athletes who have raised $3,500 this year and multiple who are above $2,000. They understand our mission when we meet with them for the first time back in January, February and March.”

The most impactful experience, however, has to be when they help run the Shrine Hospital Beyond the Field Camp on Friday morning in the UNI-Dome. Twenty-five to 30 children participate in football drills as well as cheerleader and dance routines. The kids run routes and catch passes, partake in tackling drills and get familiar with the gear. They also practice with the cheer and dance team members in preparation for the Saturday’s pregame show.

“It really is the most special part of the week for the hospital patients who are able to join us but also the football players who’ve heard about the mission, but now they get to see it,” said Hensing. “The MVPs of our game are brought out onto the field to play with them, participate in some football, cheer and dance activities for about an hour and a half. It’s a really rewarding process for them to see the money they raise, who it’s helping, and get that firsthand experience with our kids.”

About 90 graduating seniors compete between north or south teams. The north team is coached by Duane Schulte of Cedar Rapids Xavier High School while the south team is led by Zach Sweeney of Winterset.

Each Iowa high school football coach is allowed to nominate two players for performance in the classroom and community as well as on the field. The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association then comes together to assemble the rosters with a mix of large and small school athletes.

Tickets are $15 at the door. Gates opens at 2 p.m. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. with a pregame show from cheer and dance teams. There’s a halftime recognition for Shriners and the Shriner king and queen.

