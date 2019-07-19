WATERLOO -- The wake-up call came at 4 a.m.
Ethan Brue didn’t have to wait long to begin play at his first Waterloo Open.
Brue was the first to tee off, the first to finish and the first name to appear on top of the leaderboard.
It was a spot he wouldn’t relinquish.
Brue used a blazing start in the stifling heat to take the lead in the Professional Division with a 10-under-par round of 62 on Friday morning at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Brue took advantage of a 6:35 a.m. tee time to beat some of the heat and the rest of the field as the 86th Waterloo Open kicked off.
“My tee time was super early, and I just tried to make it into a positive,” he said. “I was in the first group of the day and I wanted to set the tone with a good round. I wanted to go out early and post a low score.”
Chandler Blanchet of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., was alone in second place after an opening-round 64. Thaddeus Obecny II, Patrick Stolpe, Michael McCabe and Ricky Hearden share third place after each carded a 65 Friday.
Brue, from Ashland, Ill., started his round on the back nine and parred the first two holes before catching fire. He recorded an eagle, nine birdies and a bogey en route to a career-best round of 62.
Brue birdied five holes en route to shooting a 30 on his first nine holes. He followed with an eagle, four birdies and a bogey in carding a 32 on his second nine holes.
“I hit some good approach shots and I putted pretty well. I hit 16 greens and finished with 27 putts,” he said. “I was fortunate to have a lot of short putts. I had quite a few five- or six-foot putts and I made them all. I just stayed patient and focused.”
The 62 was the lowest round Brue has shot in a tournament at any level. His previous low was 65.
Brue was a two-time junior college All-American for Illinois Central before earning all-conference honors for Bradley University.
“It was exciting to be able to shoot a round like that, but I know I still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Moving forward, I just need to concentrate on my own game and not watch the leaderboard. I need to stay focused on each shot.”
Defending champion Richie Schembechler shook off a rough early start to card a solid round. He three-putted on the first two holes before bouncing back to fire a 6-under 66.
“I was 2-over through three holes and I was kind of on the edge of panic,” Schembechler said. “It’s really hard when you start out like that – there is so much going on in your head. I just had to stay calm. This field is extremely strong and you don’t want to fall behind.”
Schembechler, from Memphis, finished Day 1 in a tie for seventh place in an event where he earned the $50,000 winner’s check last year in the Professional Division.
Schembechler entered this tournament playing well, but he had to fight through a rocky start Friday. He charged back to birdie holes 13 and 14 before unleashing his best shot of the day on the par-4, 320-yard 16th.
“I hit a driver over some trees and when I walked up to the green the ball was three inches behind the hole,” he said. “I almost had a hole-in-one. That provided a huge boost for me.”
Schembechler followed with a birdie on No. 18 to card a 32 on his first nine holes. He collected four birdies and a bogey to shoot a 34 on his second nine.
An early tee time was beneficial for Schembechler as temperatures soared into the high 90s with the heat index climbing well into triple digits.
“It was tough out there – it was really hot,” Schembechler said. “Luckily, I played early in the morning. I started at 8:05, but it was still pretty hot when I played. We had a little bit of a breeze later in the round, but it was still pretty hot the entire round.”
The Professional Division of the Waterloo Open attracted an elite field of 179 players from all over the country. The 54-hole tournament continues with second-round play Saturday. The final round is set for Sunday in Waterloo.
The defending champion remained in solid contention after the first 18 holes.
“I am in good position,” Schembechler said. “I felt like I played pretty well after a slow start. There are still 36 holes left and there is a lot of golf left to play. The winning score will likely be in the low 20s (under par). Last year, I finished 20-under and won the tournament. If I can get to those numbers again, we will see what happens.”
