WATERLOO — Amateur golfers experienced a little bit of everything Saturday during the Waterloo Open at Gates Park.
Fierce wind gusts wreaked havoc with just over half of the tournament’s field on the course at 12:30 when a front came through and cooled the temperature. Most of those who dodged the major wind blast were hit with a 35-minute lightning delay at 5:30 p.m.
While unpredictable shifts in wind speed and direction made scoring conditions challenging, Jonathan Feldick of Cedar Falls did enough to maintain his lead entering today’s final round at Irv Warren Memorial.
The 2007 University of Iowa graduate finished with a 1-under-par 71 for an 8-under, two-day total (65-71) and a one-stroke lead over incoming UNI freshman Griffin Parker of Urbandale (69-68).
“It was blowing real hard, but I don’t think it was unplayable,” Feldick said, addressing the midday conditions. “You just had to hit the shots. I struggled a little bit today. I didn’t do anything horrible, I just didn’t do anything great.”
Trey Tussey and Chris Cooksley backed up with rounds of 72 and 74, respectively, on a day in which only Parker shot in the 60s. Tussey and Cooksley sit tied for third, five strokes back of Feldick.
Competing in his sixth Amateur Division of a Waterloo Open in which he’s placed third and second, Feldick is looking forward to using today’s closing 18 with the pros as a simulation for the U.S. Amateur next month at Pinehurst, N.C. He qualified for that prestigious event on Monday in Des Moines and feels this weekend’s run at the Waterloo Open continues to validate the high caliber of golf he’s playing well into his 30s.
“I feel like I can draw on my experience with a lot of tournament golf,” Feldick said. “Hopefully that works to my advantage, but anything can happen. You have so many scars when you’re my age and you’ve played as much as I have. Hopefully I can channel that in a positive way.”
On the other end of the age spectrum sits Parker, a Waterloo Open rookie.
Two weeks after losing in a playoff at Gates Park with a trip to the National Junior PGA Championship on the line, UNI’s promising recruit showcased poise beyond his years on this day of unpredictable weather.
“It really feels like redemption to come out here and shoot this number with how windy it was and playing the back tees today,” said Parker, who competed alongside friend and future UNI teammate Ben Bermel. “When it played tough in the afternoon I think I really just kept to my ball striking. I was really patient all day.”
The future Panther recovered from a triple-bogey on the third hole and jump-started a 4-under-par back nine with an eagle on the 10th. Parker hit a 7-iron from 184 yards to 12 feet and rolled a left-to-right slider into the center of the cup on the par-5.
“That’s when I knew that it was go time,” said Parker, who added birdies on 12 and 13.
Flipping up grass constantly to get a feel for the ever-changing wind direction, Parker was on the 15th hole when the major gust rolled through Gates Park. He recorded his final birdie into a stiff breeze on 16.
Now Parker shifts his focus to the final round competing alongside a group of professionals hunting for a $50,000 top prize at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
“I’ve never played there but I’m going to ask (UNI golf coach) John Bermel about it tonight,” Parker said. “I just want to be in contention. I just want to have a shot. That would be pretty special first time in the event to have a crack at it.”
Several previous Waterloo Open contenders are also within striking distance. That group includes Tussey, a 2017 runner-up from La Salle, Ill., who plays at Lewis University. He was standing on the 18th tee when the major front tore through.
“I was just waiting for the wind to get in a consistent direction before I swung,” Tussey said. “There was a tree that snapped right in front of us when we were sitting there waiting. It was crazy.
“Today it played tough. The wind was all over the place. I would get over the ball and know that the wind was behind me, and by the time I hit it, it already switched and had gone some different direction.”
Addressing Sunday’s final round alongside professionals Tussey added, “It’s an awesome experience, especially for an amateur that’s aspiring to get to that level. Getting to see those guys up close in person on the same golf course, in the same conditions, it’s special. It’s unlike anything out there, really.”
Amateur scores
1. Jonathan Feldick 65-71 — 136
2. Griffin Parker 69-68 — 137
T3. Chris Cooksley 67 74 — 141
T3. Trey Tussey 69-72 — 141
T5. Dylan Ellis 71-71 — 142
T5. Trent Lindenman 71-71 — 142
T5. Erik Bredesen 69-73 — 142
T5. Alex Schaake 70-72 — 142
T5. Kevin Ault 69-73 — 142
T10. Steve Cero 71-72 — 143
T10. Glenn Walls 72-71 — 143
Others
144 — Ben Bermel 70-74, Carter Stochl 71-73, Brad Shatek 74-70
145 — Sam Sacquitne 71-74
146 — Dustry Drenth 75-71, Marshal Lamb 68-78, Nicholas Bonema 73-73, Ned Carter 75-71.
147 — Mike Sawyer 74-73, JD Goodfellow 74-73, Tyler Breitbach 74-73, Logan Schweinefus 76-71
148 — Braden Gaal 75-73, George Appleseth 76-72, Jeff Wachter 76-72, Jordan Even 72-76, Curtis Cooksley 72-76.
149 — Jeff Gudenkauf 76-73, Andrew Wood 73-76, Kiley Miller 73-76, Tommy Doyle 72-77, Kevin Alert 75-74
150 — Jake Patterson 78-72, Jordan Elliott 73-77, Travis Kress 73-77, 72-78, Doug Schweinefus 75-75
151 — Jason Clark 75-76, Jack Starr 76-75, Nile Happel 75-76.
152 — Nick Waller 72-80, Nathan Molstead 77-75, David Combs 75-77, Will Babcock 78-74, Cody Brandau 73-79, Ryan Phillips 77-75.
153 — Trevor Heinen 78-75, Craig Kobliska 79-74, Tyler Smiarowski 76-77, Michael Busse 78-75, Ethan Streicher 74-79.
154 — Ryan Flugum 77-77, Jason Eaton 77-77, Jesper Holke-Farnam 76-78, Hunter Schulte 73-81
155 — Benjamin Boerjan 82-73, Hogan Hansen 76-79, John Siela 79-76, Alex Meier 78-77, Seth Riggan 74-81.
156 — Eric Sikkema 78-78, Royce Weber 77-79, Jason Bienemann 76-80, Stephen Kluck 78-78, Jay Fjelstul 81-75
157 — Blake Hibben 78-79, Will Greif 75-82, Austin Bohnsack 82-75, Spender Davidson 79-78, Gregory Engelkes 75-82, Jacob Calhoun77-80, Colin Gavin 79-78, Austin Reynolds 79-78, Trevor Schweinefus 78-79, Jordan Graf 77-80.
158 — Brian Wingert 79-79, Austin Eckenrod 83-75, Kevin Wilson 78-80, Jacob Oetzmann 77-81, Chris Turner 78-80, Nathan Porter 80-78, Jordan Hubbs 81-77, Greg Patterson 78-80, Matthew Mummelthei 76-82, Niel Doak 83-75.
159 — Maxwell Tjoa 78-81, Shane Scott 80-79, Brad Cole 82-77, BJ Meaney 75-84, Derek Ott 79-80
160 — Ryan Turner 79-81, Evan Krause 75-85, Jackson Hamlin 77-83, Grant Greazel 76-84, Eric Shatek 82-78, Jack Klingel 78-82, Chris Wagner 79-81.
161 — Travis Norton 79-82, Jake Gardner 79-82, Joe Dean 82-79, Harold Dobernecker 75-86, Matt Righi 78-83, Cory Hockey 79-82
162 — Bennett Pedersen 88-74, Mike Messerer 80-82
163 — Carson Caylor 79-84
164 — Jacob Hesner 85-79, Chris Larimer 78-86, Luke Meyer 82-82
165 — Derek Weis 79-86, Patrick Dunakey 84-81, Dan Mulligan 77-88, Jacob Lentzkow 83-82, Nicholas Dalton 83-82.
166 — Nick Owen 82-84, Lucas Stedman 83-83, Neal Todd 81-85, Dylan Rippel 84-82, Cole McGriff 86-80, KC Doland 88-78, Stuart Roderick 84-82, Jacob Mahloch 84-82.
168 — Ethan Fox 82-86, Dan Larson 81-87, Trafton Otting 86-82.
169 — Cole Koester 81-88.
170 — Aaron Lytle 84-86, Aaron Smodt 83-87,
171 — Walker Hannan 88-83, Dave Lamb 85-86, Austin Burroughs 91-80, Jared Nylund 90-81
172 — Chad Martinez 87-85
173 — Timothy Felland 83-90, Nick Skurdal 84-89.
175 — Matt Baker 88-87
176 — John Aronowitz 90-86
178 — Elliott Duax 93-85
179 — Shawn Curtis 89-90
181 — Matt Roeding 89-92
184 — Casey Gardner 91-93, Tony Tripp 92-92
186 — LeRoy Staker 89-97.
190 — John Clark 101-89.
211 — John Swan 101-110.
Seniors — 1. Joe Bates 69-65 — 134, T2. Jay Gregory 73-71 — 144, T2. Bruce Westemeier 74-70, 4. Jeff Ott 74-72 — 146, T5. Todd Hingtgen 71-76 — 147, T5. Eric Losen 74-73 — 147, 7. Brian Persson 76-72 — 148, 8. Terry Turner 73-76 — 149, 9. Boyd Marquis 76-74 — 150, 10. Tom Christensen 78-73 — 151.
Super Seniors — 1. Richard Gorbell 72-72 — 144, 2. Jim Campbell 73-73 — 146, 3. Harold Hickman 78-74 — 152.
