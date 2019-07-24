ANKENY -- Waterloo's Kelly Nelson won the Open Division championship at the 95th Iowa Women's State Amateur golf championship that concluded Wednesday at Otter Creek Golf Club.
Nelson, a former University of Northern Iowa golfer and the girls' golf coach at Waterloo West High School, led from start to finish. She opened with a 78 Monday, took command with a 73 Tuesday and closed with another 78 Wednesday for a 229 total.
You have free articles remaining.
Janece Schwartzkopf of Stuart was second at 231 while St. Ansgar's Beth Duenow finished seventh (249) and Jesup's Michelle Klein tied for ninth (251).
In the Championship Division, Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines put together rounds of 71, 71 and 68 for a 210 total and the title. Cedar Falls natives and UNI golfers Hannah Bermel (77-69-71 -- 217) and Hailey Bermel (76-77-71 -- 224) finished fifth and tied for eighth, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.