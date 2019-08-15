Golf
- Margene Grady and Becky West were the gross winners and Esther McGuire and Deb Bachtell were the net winners at the Waterloo Women’s Golf Association tournament July 25.
In the 18-hole group that played at Gates Park, Grady finished at 81 with Michelle Klein at 82, Kelly Nelson at 83 and Jeannette Fredericksen at 85. McGuire and Bev Seger both finished at 68 in the net division with Grady third at 69 and Lisa Campbell fourth at 71.
In the nine-hole group at Irv Warren, West finished at 38 in the gross division followed by Carol Eichelberger (41), Pam St. John (48) and Virginia Johnson (49). Bachtell’s 31 topped the net division with Gert Hogan at 35, Sue Harty at 37 and Cheryel Stevenson at 38.
Tennis
- Cedar Falls High School tennis standouts Siddhartha Kalala and Krisha Keeran have organized the first Club Kids For A Cause tennis tournament.
The tournament was created to support Steven Danna of Waukee in his battle with cancer. All tournament registration fees will be donated.
Competition is for players ages 11-18 and will take place in Urbandale. Cost is $65 for one event or $66 for two events.
Miscellaneous
- The Missouri Valley Conference will induct six individuals into its Hall of Fame March 6 in St. Louis.
The 2020 class features Phog Allen (veteran’s committee), Larry Humes (institutional great), Richard “Itchy” Jones (lifetime achievement), Kyle Hutson, Bill Mueller and Mike Prior.
Allen was a legendary basketball coach at Kansas which played in the old Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Jones coached baseball at Southern Illinois, including a runner-up finish at the College World Series,
Humes left Evansville as its men’s basketball scoring leader with 2,236 points, Hutson was one of the MVC’s most decorated track and field athletes at Indiana State and Mueller was a baseball star at Missouri State where he earned league MVP honors before going on to a play in the big leagues. Prior played football and baseball at Illinois State and was a three-time football All-American. He was drafted by the NFL and MLB and went on to a 13-year NFL career.
- The University of Northern Iowa has announced the hiring of Josh Bender as Director of Athletic Marketing.
Bender’s duties include leading UNI’s athletic marketing operations by developing and implementing marketing plans, overseeing media placement promoting UNI athletics, directing UNI’s spirit squads, overseeing athletic licensing and leading T.C. Kid’s Club.
Bender previously worked as athletic marketing assistant at UNI and twice served as interim Director of Marketing.
