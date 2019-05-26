Golf
- The 20th Dan Gable Celebrity Golf Tournament is still accepting registrations for its June 7 event at Prairie Links Golf Club in Waverly.
Cost of the tournament is $150 per person or $600 for a foursome. Tee-off is at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, contact the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum at (319) 233-0745 or by email at dgmstaff@nwhof.org.
