Golf
- The Iowa Golf Association’s 59th Iowa Wife-Husband Championship pays a visit to Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo Friday through Sunday.
The event attracts couples from across the state to compete in a modified alternate stroke play format. Championship and Super Senior Divisions (combined years of age must be 130) are offered.
The tournament has been held at Lake Panorama and Burlington in recent years but is scheduled for a two-year stretch at Sunnyside.
Wrestling
- Season tickets for 2019-20 University of Northern Iowa wrestling went on sale Tuesday.
Cost is $59 with a limited number of mat-side reserved seats available for $150. The Panthers’ home schedule features Nebraska, Utah Valley, South Dakota State, Missouri and West Virginia in the West Gym, along with Oklahoma State in the McLeod Center.
Track and field
- University of Northern Iowa freshman sprinter Onal Mitchell will compete for his home country of Trinidad and Tobago during the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Mitchell will represent his country in the 4x400 relay Oct. 5.
Cross country
- Hawkeye Community College is ranked 17th in the latest NJCAA Division I coaches’ men’s cross country poll.
The RedTails opened their season with a fourth-place finish at the Region XZI Time Trial with three runners placing among the top 12.
Running
- Northern Iowa’s fourth annual Run4UNI event is Oct. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. on the UNI campus.
Participants can choose either the one-mile loop or the four-mile loop. Both courses wind through the UNI campus and conclude at the 50-yard line inside the UNI-Dome.
Cost is $25 for the one-mile race and $35 for the four-mile race, which includes a t-shirt and a ticket to the Panthers’ volleyball match against Drake. Kids 5 and under are free.
For more information, contact Nathaniel Smith at (319) 273-2468 or by email at nathaniel.smith@uni.edu.
